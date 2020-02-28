THE TRUMPBOTS HATE AMERICA:





A revolution-minded, conspiracy-bent militia group named the Oath Keepers is recruiting law officers in Hood County to take up arms in what the founder predicts will be a "bloody civil war" against the U.S. government.





A national director of the Las Vegas-based Oath Keepers, John D. Shirley, moved to rural Hood County in 2015 and has been appointed by county commissioners as a constable, giving him both access to confidential information and a political platform to recruit more militia members.





A regional recruitment rally announced for Monday was canceled by Harbor Lakes Golf Club, citing misrepresentation. It was supposed to launch Shirley's "Oath Keepers of Hood County" chapter.





The Oath Keepers' current recruiting pitch focuses on gun rights and the Second Amendment. But unlike other gun libertarians, the Oath Keepers promote paranoid fears of a "New World Order" conspiracy and spread veiled anti-Semitism in distrusting "elites," similar to discredited Austin showbiz personality Alex Jones.