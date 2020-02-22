February 22, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Ilhan Omar's Challenger Is Literally on the Run From the Law (Will Sommer, Feb. 21, 2020, Daily Beast)
It's not unheard-of for members of Congress to resign their seats because of serious legal trouble. Now Republican House candidate Danielle Stella is trying to achieve the inverse: getting elected to Congress while being wanted by the law.Stella, one of the five Republicans competing for the right to take on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in November, has been wanted for months on an arrest warrant for felony shoplifting. Even while facing arrest, though, she's managed to achieve a respectable fundraising haul--nearly $84,000 as of the end of 2019--and built up a following on social media, where, well, she's made some waves.Stella first stirred the pot in July over tweets suggesting she supports the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that Trump is engaged in a ceaseless secret war against high-ranking pedophile-cannibals in the halls of power. At the same time, The Guardian reported that she had been arrested twice in the Minneapolis area's Hennepin County on shoplifting charges, including an allegation that she stole $2,300 from Target.
A criminal who hates immigrants, blacks, Muslims, women.... She is Donald.
