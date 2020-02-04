THE TRUMP BRAND:





Adrian Iraola and his family are all too familiar with the ugly sentiments that have come their way since he immigrated to the United States four decades ago.





On Monday, he was telling a crowd of parents in Saline, Mich., about the harm these kinds of remarks had inflicted on his son yet again -- how classmates' taunts of "taco," "enchilada" and "dirty Mexican" had left the high schooler in tears.





"I went to his bedroom to say good night," Iraola said, turning to an audience that had been discussing diversity and inclusion in schools. "He was crying because of the abuse that he was enduring in this school system."





Suddenly, the man behind him interjected.





"Then why didn't you stay in Mexico?" he asked.