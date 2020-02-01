February 1, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump administration reveals it's blocking dozens of emails about Ukraine aid freeze, including President's role (Katelyn Polantz, 2/01/20, CNN)
The filing, released near midnight Friday, marks the first official acknowledgment from the Trump administration that emails about the President's thinking related to the aid exist, and that he was directly involved in asking about and deciding on the aid as early as June. The administration is still blocking those emails from the public and has successfully kept them from Congress.
