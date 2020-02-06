February 6, 2020
THE STATE PARTIES ARE HEALTHY BECAUSE THEY ACTUALLY GOVERN:
Republican governor says Trump 'shouldn't be in office' (Associated Press, February 6, 2020)
"If they'd taken more testimony, maybe they'd have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately," Scott said.When pressed about whether he would have voted to remove the president, Scott noted he isn't a member of the Senate."I believe that the president abused his powers. It's hard, in some respects for me, because I'm not a supporter," Scott said. "I didn't vote for the president, and I don't believe that he should be in office."
It's no coincidence that all the most popular governors in America are Republicans. If Donald were one he'd win handily.
