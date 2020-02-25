THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Sanders broke with prominent Democrats to oppose a key comprehensive immigration reform bill in 2007 that would have provided a path to citizenship for millions of unauthorized immigrants living in the US. He opposed measures to increase the number of guest workers and offer green cards to citizens of countries with low levels of immigration. And he once voted for an amendment supporting a group of vigilantes that sought to take immigration enforcement into their own hands along the border (though he has since disavowed the group.)





Whether immigrants actually drive down wages for American workers, or put them out of jobs entirely, is a question that continues to divide economists. But Sanders's public statements and voting records over his nearly three-decade career in Congress suggest he thinks they do -- a belief historically shared by American labor groups but an uneasy fit with a modern Democratic Party positioning itself against President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.