February 9, 2020
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Bernie Sanders: President Trump is a socialist, too, but here's the difference (SHAWN LANGLOIS, 2/09/20, Market Watch)
'The difference between my socialism and Trump's socialism is I believe the government should help working families, not billionaires.'That's presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders responding on "Fox News Sunday" to President Trump calling him a communist.
