February 8, 2020
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Steve Bannon used his Bill Maher appearance to argue that Bernie Sanders supporters should vote for Trump (Kat Tenbarge, , 2/08/20, Business Insider)
The Breitbart founding editor and conservative political strategist has previously declared his intention to shape "the infrastructure, globally, for the global populist movement," and he clearly incorporates Sanders and his base into that vision."I like Bernie," Bannon replied to Maher after the host expressed his own disapproval of Sander's socialist policies. "He's a populist."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2020 11:43 AM