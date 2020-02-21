February 21, 2020
THE EMPTINESS OF THE TRUMPBOT:
Stephen Miller: Stopping immigrants from entering US is 'all I care about' (Dan Desai Martin, February 21, 2020, American Independent)
"I didn't mean to come across as harsh," he told officials. "It's just that this is all I care about. I don't have a family. I don't have anything else. This is my life."
A man is likely to mind his own business when it is worth minding. When it is not, he takes his mind off his own meaningless affairs by minding other people's business-Eric Hoffer
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 21, 2020 12:05 PM