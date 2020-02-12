THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

[I] am not saying that L.G.B.T. people who don't pass are somehow morally superior to L.G.B.T. people who do. But these two distinct experiences are in some ways correlated with two divergent tracks in L.G.B.T. politics. One kind of queer politics is rooted in ideas of liberation, revolutionary change, and solidarity. The vision of this politics is a society that is radically changed by many kinds of people fighting many kinds of injustice, a society in which economic, social, political, and sexual relationships have been transformed. The roots of this politics are acknowledged in an open letter authored by a group called Queers Against Pete. (The letter was signed, according to the organizers, by more than two thousand people.) They wrote, "We are clear that LGBTQIA people are directly and disproportionately impacted by police violence, incarceration, unaffordable healthcare, homelessness, deportation, and economic inequality among other things." The strategy of this brand of politics is to work across differences to bring about change.









The other, more mainstream, and often more visible kind of L.G.B.T. politics aims to erase difference. Its message to straight people is "We are just like you, and all we want is the right to have what you have: marriage, children, a house with a picket fence, and the right to serve in the military." The vision of this politics is a society in all respects indistinguishable from the one in which we live now, except queer people have successfully and permanently blended in.



