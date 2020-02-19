THE BLUE WAVE:

Roughly 80 percent of those surveyed ranked "taking steps to lower the cost of health care" as "extremely" or "very" important, including 89 percent of Democrats and 76 percent of Republicans. Reducing prescription-drug costs saw similar support at 75 percent, with majorities in both parties ranking it as extremely or very important. [...]





Americans' focus on health care costs is consistent with polling over the past two years, and has underpinned congressional Democrats' emphasis on passing legislation designed to lower drug prices and shore up the Affordable Care Act.