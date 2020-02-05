THAT WAS EASY ENOUGH:

A decade ago, the largest energy company in Denmark based its business on fossil fuels and was responsible for a third of the country's carbon footprint. The company has since changed its name--from Danish Oil and Natural Gas (yes, that's DONG) to Ørsted, named after a Danish scientist--and is now among the largest renewable energy companies in the world. By 2025, it plans to be carbon neutral, making it the first major energy company in the world to reach that goal.