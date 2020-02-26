THANKS, UR!:

The US Government Has Sanitized War ( William Astore, 2/26/20, The Nation)





Even though the United States now lives in a state of perpetual war, for most Americans it's a peculiar form of non-war. Most of the time, those overseas conflicts are literally out of sight (and largely out of mind). Meanwhile, whatever administration is in power assures us that our attention isn't required, nor is our approval asked for, so we carry on with our lives as if no one is being murdered in our name.

War without dire consequences poses a conundrum.





The great lesson of the WoT is that we basically only incur casualties if we occupy the countries we defeat. The UR defeated ISIS without any and wisely eschewed putting troops on the ground afterwards, giving us our first bloodless war.





This new reality is why we can withdraw from Afghanistan. If the Taliban behaves in ways we disapprove of we can annihilate them at no cost to us.





It is what we should do with Assad and should have done in 2003.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 26, 2020 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd