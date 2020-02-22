THANKS, UR!:

February 22, 2020
Kremlin Scrambles to Avoid Open Conflict With Turkey (Jamie Dettmer, February 21, 2020, VOA)
The Kremlin was scrambling Friday to reach a stopgap agreement with Ankara to halt fighting in northwest Syria amid growing fears that Russia and Turkey are on the brink of open warfare.Clashes between the Turks and their Syrian rebel allies with troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib province have already killed two Turkish soldiers this week and dozens of Syrian government troops.
Nevermind using them as mercenaries to defeat ISIS, just getting Vlad bogged down in Syria was an accidental masterstroke.
