THANKS, MADAME SPEAKER!:





Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he believes President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to "encourage" its government to investigate the Bidens...





The House did its job. You can't fault her if GOP Senators don't.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2020 12:21 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd