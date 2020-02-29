THANKS, DONALD:

In April 2019, activists hired by his Likud sought to intimidate Arab voters by deploying with cameras at polling stations in Arab areas; the Arab turnout in April was a low 50%.





In September, however, the Israeli Arab community evidently decided not to be deterred and, apparently encouraged by the reunification of the Joint List of four largely Arab factions, its turnout rose dramatically, to 60%, and the Joint List won 13 seats -- up from 10 in April.





Ahead of Monday's elections, the Channel 12 survey gave the Joint List a record 14 seats, and Channel 13 predicted 15 seats, with pollsters assessing that Arab turnout could reach some 65% -- not far below the national average. (Overall turnout in April was 68.5%, and in September, 69.7%.)