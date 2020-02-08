February 8, 2020
THANKS, DONALD!:
Anger at Trump plan seen as potential mobilizer of Arab voters (JOSEPH KRAUSS and MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH, 2/08/20, AP)
Instead, the proposal has infuriated many of Israel's Arab citizens, who view it as a form of forced transfer. They want no part in the Palestinian state envisioned by the Trump administration, with many comparing it to the areas set aside for black South Africans as part of the apartheid government's policy of racial segregation. [...]Arab citizens make up about 20 percent of Israel's population. They face discrimination and higher levels of poverty.
Gosh, the Trumpbots were sure they'd leap at the Batustan Solution. To make the proposal was to express contempt.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2020 7:32 AM