February 28, 2020
SUPER ON BRAND:
'Anti-Greta' Activist Naomi Seibt Praises White Nationalist At CPAC (Christopher Mathias and Chris D'Angelo, 2/28/20, Huffington Post)
Naomi Seibt, the 19-year-old German climate science denier being marketed as the right's answer to activist Greta Thunberg, praised a white nationalist while speaking on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday.During a question-and-answer session at the end of the panel entitled "Energy, Costs and Defeating the Climate Delusion," a Business Insider reporter asked Seibt if she is still a fan of white nationalist Stefan Molyneux, a Canadian vlogger."I am still a fan, absolutely," Seibt responded.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 28, 2020 9:27 PM