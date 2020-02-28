SUPER ON BRAND:

Naomi Seibt, the 19-year-old German climate science denier being marketed as the right's answer to activist Greta Thunberg, praised a white nationalist while speaking on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday.





During a question-and-answer session at the end of the panel entitled "Energy, Costs and Defeating the Climate Delusion," a Business Insider reporter asked Seibt if she is still a fan of white nationalist Stefan Molyneux, a Canadian vlogger.





"I am still a fan, absolutely," Seibt responded.