How about Joseph Mitchell?





The thing about Joe Mitchell is that he knew everything. No subject escaped him, from James Joyce to horse breeding, backcountry life, culture. A. J. Liebling, his close friend and colleague, resented this. So one day Liebling is wandering around Sixth Avenue--it still had the elevated track--and there was a little taxidermy shop under the subway, and he goes in and finds a little set of bones. The owner says, "These are very interesting. They're the bones of a young male opossum, which has a bone in its penis." Liebling buys this collection of bones for six dollars and brings it over to the office wrapped up in a paper bag. Mitchell is typing. Liebling knocks on the door, comes in, unwraps the package, and puts it on the table. Mitchell looks at it and says, "Pecker bone of a young male opossum--anything you want to know about that?"