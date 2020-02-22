SOUL MEETS BODY:

February 22, 2020
Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses (GENE JOHNSON, 2/22/20, AP)
Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said Friday it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks.The company's announcement came one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can't board private buses without the consent of the bus company. Greyhound had previously insisted that even though it didn't like the immigration checks, it had no choice under federal law but to allow them.
