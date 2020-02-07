SOMEONE HAS TO VINDICATE ANGLOSPHERIC VALUES:

As Richard Turnbull recently wrote here at Acton, reflecting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's path forward, "Leaving the EU will allow the U.K. to set its own trade policies, to renew commerce with the rest of the non-European world, to lower prices and open markets, and lead to new sources of prosperity."





This week, in a speech in Greenwich, London, Johnson further confirmed that path, proclaiming the promise of Britain's post-Brexit role as a "catalyst for free trade across the world." Far from promoting narrow insularity, Johnson made clear Britain's intentions for their newly regained autonomy.





"We have the opportunity. We have the newly recaptured powers," he says. "We know where we want to go, and that is out into the world."