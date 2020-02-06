SHREDDING BILE TO OWN THE TRUMPBOTS:

It fell to a Fox News host on Wednesday to inform an excited Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that no, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can't be prosecuted and sent to prison or fined for ripping up a copy of President Trump's State of the Union address.





This, after Gaetz called for a House Ethics Committee investigation of Pelosi and a referral of her action to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation. Gaetz cited a law that makes it a crime for anyone having custody of certain federal records to mutilate, obliterate or destroy them.





"There is no question that Speaker Pelosi 'mutilated, obliterated, or destroyed' the copy of the President's address provided to her," said a letter to the House Ethics Committee signed by Gaetz, a staunch and sometimes boisterous defender of Trump.





"The video evidence is clear and abundant, and the Speaker herself told reporters that she tore up the document," the letter said.