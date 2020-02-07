February 7, 2020

SHE IS DONALD (PROFANITY ALERT):

Trump Voters Have Found a Democrat They Can Get Behind in New Hampshire (Tim Murphy, 2/07/20, MoJo)

About a half-hour before Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's town hall here on Thursday, a guest at the Fireside Inn & Suites in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, ducked into the conference room to inquire about all the signs. When a volunteer filled him in, he sounded skeptical. "She's running for...president?"

Yes, and to hear some of the folks here tell it, she might even win.

A Nationalist and a cult member? What's not for Trumpbots to like?

