February 7, 2020
SHE IS DONALD (PROFANITY ALERT):
Trump Voters Have Found a Democrat They Can Get Behind in New Hampshire (Tim Murphy, 2/07/20, MoJo)
About a half-hour before Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's town hall here on Thursday, a guest at the Fireside Inn & Suites in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, ducked into the conference room to inquire about all the signs. When a volunteer filled him in, he sounded skeptical. "She's running for...president?"Yes, and to hear some of the folks here tell it, she might even win.
A Nationalist and a cult member? What's not for Trumpbots to like?
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 7, 2020 1:45 PM