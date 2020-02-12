SALVATION BY WORKS:

The thing that makes Bloomberg different is he can knock on all doors at once. Bloomberg is running aggressively to win the Democratic nomination but he is simultaneously building out a general election machine to defeat President Donald Trump, with a new structure - data, field organizing, advertising and policy - that aims to elect Democrats up and down the ballot even if the party's voters reject the former New York mayor this spring.





The party he is moving to transform, which he only rejoined in October, has become little more than a bystander to his ambition. With more than 800 employees, $200 million in ad spending so far and a fully catered Times Square office that houses hundreds of employees, "Mike Bloomberg 2020, Inc." does not resemble a primary campaign in any traditional sense. It is an experiment in what happens to democracy when a single faction operates without economic constraints.





While most presidential efforts start early and poor, the Bloomberg project exists in an inverted dimension, a fact that has caught the attention of Trump, who spent years tracking Bloomberg's political career closely in New York. The president has been closely monitoring Bloomberg's campaign, impressed by his extraordinary spending and fearful of his potential rise, according to Trump confidants with whom the president has discussed Bloomberg.





Bloomberg's aides, in turn, have delighted in trying to find ways to get Trump's attention and increase his anxiety, like the recent purchase of an $11 million Super Bowl ad that will run against a similar spot purchased by Trump's campaign.





The extravagance is part of the message, an attempt to demonstrate his competence and show that he can manage something big with good intentions.





"We also want people to know that we are building a juggernaut pointed at Donald Trump and the Republican Party," said Tim O'Brien, a senior adviser to the campaign who has been taking the message to state parties around the country. "One of Mike's goals is to make a machine that lasts. This idea that he wants to do a vanity run or is just buying exposure is belied by that."