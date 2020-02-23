February 23, 2020
RACIAL HYGIENE HAS COSTS, BRO:
Mulvaney says U.S. is 'desperate' for more legal immigrants (Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey, Feb. 20, 2020, Washington Post)
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told a crowd at a private gathering in England on Wednesday night that the Trump administration "needs more immigrants" for the U.S. economy to continue growing, according to an audio recording of his remarks obtained by The Washington Post."We are desperate -- desperate -- for more people," Mulvaney said. "We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants."
The bidding war for immigrants is going to be lit.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 23, 2020 12:00 AM