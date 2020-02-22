PEOPLE WANT JOBS, NOT WORK:

Last year, Farmgirl Flowers had a hiring problem.





The e-commerce flower delivery startup struggled to find people to fill open positions at its flagship distribution center in San Francisco.





"We had at least 30% of our positions open all of last year," Christina Stembel, founder and CEO of Farmgirl Flowers, told Yahoo Finance in a Breakouts series interview. "We had no less than 40 positions open the entire year trying to find people, especially in San Francisco."





Farmgirl Flowers, a bootstrapped startup with more than 160 employees, delivers between 6,000 to 8,000 bouquets across 48 states in a typical week and brought in more than $30 million in revenue last year.





For a company that depends on shipping a highly perishable product to customers across the country, the lack of staffing was palpable.





"It's a universal problem in the United States right now," Stembel said. "Manufacturing jobs are not the ones that are in demand any longer, and so trying to find people that want to work at these types of jobs is very challenging."