OUR TWO ANTI-LIFE PARTIES:

The cost of President Trump's blinkered and punitive American immigration policy isn't just measured in dollars or dignity, it's costing people their lives. We, of course, already knew that to be true, but a new report from Human Rights Watch adds new data to help articulate the literal human cost of America's increasingly restrictive immigration stance--one that has all but eliminated migrants' right to asylum. The NGO's investigation into the fate of deported El Salvadoran migrants, forced to return to the country they fled, found that at least 138 El Salvadorans--and likely many, many more--were killed shortly after being deported.