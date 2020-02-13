OUR PEERS:

February 13, 2020
Memphis woman, head juror in Roger Stone trial, stands up for prosecutors (Laura Testino, 2/12/20, The Commercial Appeal)
Former Memphis schools board member Tomeka Hart is speaking out about her role on the jury that found Roger Stone, an ally of President Trump, guilty of lying to Congress and obstructing an investigation into Russia to protect Trump and his presidential campaign.Hart was the foreperson, or head juror, for the November 2019 trial.She spoke up about her experience in support of the four attorneys who recently quit the prosecution team after the Justice Department, in an unusual move, backed away from the stiff prison sentence recommended for Stone."I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis - the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial," Hart wrote. "It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice."
I was a juror in Roger Stone's trial. I am proud of how we came to our decision. (Seth Cousins, November 22, 2019, Washington Post)
Since we delivered that verdict, I have been taken aback by the accounts of pundits and politicians that our decision was somehow the product of a deeply polarized, partisan divide. Let me be clear: We did not convict Stone based on his political beliefs or his expression of those beliefs. We did not convict him of being intemperate or acting boorishly. We convicted him of obstructing a congressional investigation, of lying in five specific ways during his sworn congressional testimony and of tampering with a witness in that investigation.Our jury was diverse in age, gender, race, ethnicity, income, education and occupation. I'm a 51-year-old white man from New England. My favorite person on the jury was an African American woman from Tennessee. Given that the trial took place in the District, the likelihood of having government employees in the jury pool was high and, indeed, we had such individuals. Like jurors everywhere, none of us asked for this responsibility but each of us accepted it willingly. We served the proposition that everyone is entitled to a fair trial and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.Stone found guilty: The colorful, weird and bizarre parts of the indictment, explainedRoger Stone was found guilty on Nov. 15 of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice over remarks about WikiLeaks' 2016 email releases. (Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)Interest in this case was high, and the court took special steps to prevent us from being harassed or improperly influenced. Each morning, we assembled at a building several blocks away and made our way to the parking garage, where federal marshals would load us into vans with tinted windows for the trip to court. On arrival, we moved through the building via a freight elevator and back corridors.The evidence in this case was substantial and almost entirely uncontested. Stone's testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in September 2017 was a matter of record; both the prosecution and defense agreed on the facts. The real dispute was whether Stone had lied under oath and whether that mattered. The defense offered by Stone's attorney can be summed up in to two words: So what?Our unanimous conclusion was this: The truth matters. Telling the truth under oath matters. At a time when so much of our public discourse is based on deception or just lies, it is more important than ever that we still have places where the truth can be presented, examined and discerned. Congress is one of those places. That's what the case was about.
