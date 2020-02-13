OUR PEERS:

Former Memphis schools board member Tomeka Hart is speaking out about her role on the jury that found Roger Stone, an ally of President Trump, guilty of lying to Congress and obstructing an investigation into Russia to protect Trump and his presidential campaign.





Hart was the foreperson, or head juror, for the November 2019 trial.





She spoke up about her experience in support of the four attorneys who recently quit the prosecution team after the Justice Department, in an unusual move, backed away from the stiff prison sentence recommended for Stone.









"I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis - the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial," Hart wrote. "It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice."