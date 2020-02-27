OUR PARTISANSHIP IS A FUNCTION OF OUR AGREEMENT:





Avoiding interactions with people who have different opinions perpetuates divisiveness. Risk connecting with these people. Relate through activities you enjoy such as volunteering, joining a "Meetup" group or starting a book club. You could even invite people from various backgrounds to a potluck dinner at your home. [...]





2. Find common ground





It's important to remember the basic need to feel secure is shared by all people. Focusing on commonalities can lead to a deeper understanding of another person, while focusing on differences will lead to arguments. [...]









3. Communicate





Listen more and talk less. Show the other person you have understood what they said before jumping in with your thoughts. [...]









4. Learn to critically evaluate media





Don't passively accept all that you see and hear. There are too many sources of distorted facts, unsupported opinions and outright lies available today. Critically evaluate what is being presented by considering the source and fact-checking the content.