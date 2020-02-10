OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

The "fetish" for keeping the public in ignorance is absurd and counterproductive, he argues. It led to disastrous wars (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya) and to egregious acts by the spooks (MI6's collusion with the US in the abduction and torture of terror suspects, denied for years). Secrecy doesn't enhance national security. It radically undermines it, he thinks.





Norton-Taylor is especially scathing about the "sclerotic" and "secretive" ministry of defence. It has wasted billions on "ill-conceived" weapons irrelevant to modern conflict. He's critical, too, of the foreign office, which won't release files on colonial-era abuses. They include the torture of Mau Mau insurgents in Kenya and the murder of Malayan villagers in 1948. [...]



