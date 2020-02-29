ONE OF US:

In the Book of Genesis, the account given of the Fall of Man is, in psychological terms, perplexing. We are told that Eve is approached by a serpent who contradicts God's instructions, promising that she and Adam "shall be as gods" if they eat the forbidden fruit. We are told that the tree appeared, in Eve's mind, "pleasant to the eyes" and desirable in lending her wisdom. We are told that Eve succumbed to temptation, ate the fruit first, and then gave it to Adam, who did the same. We are told that they realized their nakedness, felt shame, and confessed their sins:





And [God] said, Who told thee that thou wast naked? Hast thou eaten of the tree, whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldest not eat?





And the man said, The woman whom thou gavest to be with me, she gave me of the tree, and I did eat.





And the Lord God said unto the woman, What is this that thou hast done? And the woman said, The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat.





There is an almost comical absurdity in that. The entire fate of human nature thrown off course -- with thousands of years of murder, rape, and war to follow -- and for no discernible reason. [...]





In her essay about women writers, A Room of One's Own, Virginia Woolf made passing reference to "Milton's bogey." One possible interpretation of this was that she meant that Milton's Eve was not really about a woman at all, but about a man's perception of a woman. Why did Eve take the fruit? Genesis doesn't say. But in Milton's version Eve was either excessively stupid or vain while Adam's only sin was loving his wife too much (i.e., more than he loved God). It's no wonder the feminists don't like it.