February 8, 2020
OF COURSE WE ARE:
Khamenei says Iran 'does not pose threat to any country' (Times of Israel, 2/08/20)
Iran "does not pose a threat to any country," the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday.He said the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the "enemy's threats" and prevent a war."We must become strong so that there will not be a war, become strong so that enemies' threats will end," Khamenei told a gathering of air force commanders and staff aired on state television.
America and Iran are threasts to all the states that deny democratic rights to their citizenry. It's not wrong for the Arab and Israeli regimes to fear us.
