OF COURSE, LUKE APPLING TOOK SPAHN DEEP:





Yes, former President George H.W. Bush played for the Denver Bears in 1984. Bush was the sitting vice president at the time and took part in an old-timers game on July 12 at Mile High Stadium with the Denver Bears.





Though he didn't start the game, Bush came in the fourth inning, played first base and got an at-bat. This at-bat was one for the books as Bush hit a line drive single off Hall of Famer Warren Spahn.