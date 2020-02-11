ODD? IT'S THE TRUMPBOT DREAM:





There's an odd column in American Greatness, on the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's prison release, lamenting the fall of Apartheid in South Africa, which it portrays as a calamity negotiated by "conniving Communists in the ANC and their knavish collaborator, F. W. de Klerk."





Ostensibly, according to Ilana Mercer, as a "lesson for Americans today," we should recall that in 1990 "South Africa's last white president, turned the screws on his constituents, betraying the confidence we had placed in him."



