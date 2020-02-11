February 11, 2020
ODD? IT'S THE TRUMPBOT DREAM:
Defending Apartheid & Hating America? (February 11, 2020, Providence)
There's an odd column in American Greatness, on the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's prison release, lamenting the fall of Apartheid in South Africa, which it portrays as a calamity negotiated by "conniving Communists in the ANC and their knavish collaborator, F. W. de Klerk."Ostensibly, according to Ilana Mercer, as a "lesson for Americans today," we should recall that in 1990 "South Africa's last white president, turned the screws on his constituents, betraying the confidence we had placed in him."Mercer says de Klerk prior to the presidency represented her district in South Africa's Apartheid era parliament, so she feels a special sense of betrayal. He "sold his constituents out for a chance to frolic on the world stage with Nelson Mandela," despite having "condemned crude majority rule." She faults him for having "caved to ANC demands, forgoing all checks and balances for South Africa's Boer, British, and Zulu minorities."
It's hardly coincidental that Apartheid South Africa is the model for the Administration's Palestine plan.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 11, 2020 12:00 AM