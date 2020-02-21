NOT THAT HARD, IS IT:





"Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend," the statement said. "He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia. Let's be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election."



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 21, 2020 8:00 PM

