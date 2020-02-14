February 14, 2020
NO ONE WONDERS:
Barr pushes back against Trump's criticism of Justice Dept. (Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky and Josh Dawsey, Feb. 13, 2020, Washington Post)
Trump's tweet complaining that he believed his friend was being treated unfairly proved something of a last straw, they said, because it was so damaging to morale at the department.Barr was comfortable not being universally loved by career employees, but he felt the tweet Tuesday raised a bigger problem, giving people reason to wonder whether the department had been corrupted by political influence...
Hush now, there are still boots to be licked.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2020 12:00 AM