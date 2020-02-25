February 25, 2020
NO ONE LIVES THERE ANYMORE, THE HOUSING DEMAND IS TOO HIGH:
Southern California home prices rise nearly 7% in January as market heats up (ANDREW KHOURI, FEB. 25, 2020, LA Times)
Southern California home prices shot up in January from a year earlier, as buyers fought over a meager supply of homes for sale across the six-county region.The area's median price -- the point at which half the homes sold for more and half for less -- clocked in at $533,000, DQNews said Monday. That was 6.6% higher than a year earlier. It's the latest indication that the housing market is heating up after muddling through much of 2019.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 25, 2020 12:00 AM