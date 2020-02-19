NO ONE ACTUALLY BELIEVES HE'S THAT HONORABLE:





U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, while the department said he was not leaving.





He's spent his whole career advocating for unlimited executive power and finally has a guy who refuses to be restrained by the Constitution or our laws; he's not going anywhere, no matter what Donald does. Folks on the Right defend Donald to exactly the extent he enables their passions, like Nativism, misogyny and Islamophobia.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2020 8:16 AM

