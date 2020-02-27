NEVER MET AN ISLAMOPHOBE HE DOESN'T LOVE:

Now, Trump and Modi, those two illiberals, have found delight in each other's company. During his visit, Trump was full of praise for the Indian leader, whom he called "tough"--that being the ultimate compliment in Trumpworld. And on worldwide TV, Trump couldn't resist a little campaigning to the folks back home, as when he said, "Our borders will always be closed to terrorists and any form of extremism."





Yet mindful also of his friend, Trump added, "Every nation has the right to secure and control borders." This is surely a thesis statement for both Trumpism and Modism, and the American was happy to further conjoin the two, adding, "The United States and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology." [...]





In the shared Trump-Modi worldview, it's the majority that makes the rules. So Trump's Middle East "peace plan," for instance, is a frank concession--maybe proclamation is the better word--that Israel is going to decide what the Palestinians get.



