NEVER MET AN ISLAMOPHOBE HE DOESN'T LOVE:
Trump And Modi: Illiberal Birds Of A Feather?: Both subscribe to the idea that majorities rule and that their respective nations' identities must be preserved at all costs. (JAMES PINKERTON, 2/27/20, American Conservative)
Now, Trump and Modi, those two illiberals, have found delight in each other's company. During his visit, Trump was full of praise for the Indian leader, whom he called "tough"--that being the ultimate compliment in Trumpworld. And on worldwide TV, Trump couldn't resist a little campaigning to the folks back home, as when he said, "Our borders will always be closed to terrorists and any form of extremism."Yet mindful also of his friend, Trump added, "Every nation has the right to secure and control borders." This is surely a thesis statement for both Trumpism and Modism, and the American was happy to further conjoin the two, adding, "The United States and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology." [...]In the shared Trump-Modi worldview, it's the majority that makes the rules. So Trump's Middle East "peace plan," for instance, is a frank concession--maybe proclamation is the better word--that Israel is going to decide what the Palestinians get.In India, the Hindus are the majority--and they know it. So Hindutva must prevail. As one of Modi's colleagues in the BJP, Ravi Kishan, an action film star-turned-lawmaker, explained his thinking to The New York Times last year, "There are Muslim countries, there are Jew countries, everybody has their own identity. And we are a billion-plus, right? We must have one identity."
It's why he gives Vlad, Bibi, the Sa'uds and Xi a free pass too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2020 12:00 AM