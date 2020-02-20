NEED A WALL TO KEEP THE NATIVES OUT:

For the past five years, Syria was the most common country of birth among new arrivals in Sweden, as people fled the war-torn region. But last year the number of Syrian immigrants (6,128 people) more than halved compared to 2018, and decreased by almost 90 percent on 2016.





Instead, Sweden, India and Afghanistan made up the top three countries of birth last year, with 7,389 Indian-born people moving to Sweden (an annual 1.1 percent increase) and 6,845 people from Afghanistan (a 15.4 percent decrease).