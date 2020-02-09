February 9, 2020
MAYBE ELECTION APPS ARE A BAD IDEA?:
App Used by Netanyahu's Party Leaks Personal Data of Over 6 Million Israelis (Emma Tucker, Feb. 09, 2020, Daily Beast)
The personal information of over six million citizens was leaked after Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party uploaded the full register of Israeli voters to an app, Haaretz reported Sunday. The information includes full names, identity card numbers, addresses, genders, phone numbers, and other personal details. The registry was uploaded by Likud to the Elector app, which the party uses on election day.
