MAKE AMERICA WILSONIAN AGAIN!:

The students were assembled in the auditorium of their high school on Chicago's North Side, there to celebrate Hispanic heritage -- but first, their teachers told them, they had to stand for the national anthem.





A group of students, who thought the request unusual, decided to remain seated. It was a silent but recognizable condemnation of racial injustice. Yet, before the anthem had even ended, they said, their demonstration made them the target of just the sort of discrimination they were protesting.





When one student -- a Latina and U.S. citizen -- refused a teacher's pointed direction to stand, she said he replied with an infamously racist line: "Go back to your country." The same teacher turned to a black student, who was also sitting down, and asked whether she was part of the public school system's free and reduced lunch program, telling her she should stand for the people who have died for the country, the students said.





They were then told to leave the assembly.