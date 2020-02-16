February 16, 2020
LITTLE FINGER BRINGS THE WHORES:
Trump Is Why You Got Michael Avenatti (AMANDA CARPENTER, FEBRUARY 16, 2020, The Bulwark)
There is only one reason why anyone even knows Avenatti's name, and it has nothing to do with Nike. It's because Trump had an affair with a porn star and paid her hush money to keep her from telling the story to voters before the 2016 election.Remember that? Sorry, not sorry, Trumpsters. That story is always going to be newsworthy, despite attempts from the Trump campaign to make it about anything else. Trump's old lawyer Michael Cohen would love to tell you more about it . . . when his three-year prison term for perpetuating that falsehood and various other crimes on behalf of the president expires.So, who is the good guy here? Trick question! None of them.There are no heroes in this story. It's scuzzbucket politics, all the way down. Which is the type of thing that conservatives used to try to avoid. First there's Trump, the man who cheated on his lovely wife, who was at home caring for their new baby, with random women he met while "out on business." Then there are the two women who had affairs with him: porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. They both knew Trump was married. They both tried to sell their stories before the election and they both accepted hush money to stay quiet.Sprinkled here and there are skeezy men such as the National Enquirer's David Pecker, Trump fixer Michael Cohen, and, rushing onstage during the third act, to make sure he got some of the spotlight, too, Michael Avenatti--all of whom were facilitating the various deals while serving their self-interests, too.
