LITTLE FINGER BRINGS THE WHORES:

There is only one reason why anyone even knows Avenatti's name, and it has nothing to do with Nike. It's because Trump had an affair with a porn star and paid her hush money to keep her from telling the story to voters before the 2016 election.





Remember that? Sorry, not sorry, Trumpsters. That story is always going to be newsworthy, despite attempts from the Trump campaign to make it about anything else. Trump's old lawyer Michael Cohen would love to tell you more about it . . . when his three-year prison term for perpetuating that falsehood and various other crimes on behalf of the president expires.





So, who is the good guy here? Trick question! None of them.





There are no heroes in this story. It's scuzzbucket politics, all the way down. Which is the type of thing that conservatives used to try to avoid. First there's Trump, the man who cheated on his lovely wife, who was at home caring for their new baby, with random women he met while "out on business." Then there are the two women who had affairs with him: porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. They both knew Trump was married. They both tried to sell their stories before the election and they both accepted hush money to stay quiet.



