LIBERTY, NOT FREEDOM:

Shays' Rebellion was a series of violent protests staged during 1786 and 1787 by a group of American farmers who objected to the way state and local tax collections were being enforced. While skirmishes broke out from New Hampshire to South Carolina, the most serious acts of the rebellion occurred in rural Massachusetts, where years of poor harvests, depressed commodity prices, and high taxes had left farmers facing the loss of their farms or even imprisonment. The rebellion is named for its leader, Revolutionary War veteran Daniel Shays of Massachusetts.





Although it never posed a serious threat to the still loosely organized post-war United States federal government, Shays' Rebellion drew lawmakers' attention to serious weaknesses in the Articles of Confederation and was frequently cited in the debates leading to the framing and ratification of the Constitution.





The threat posed by Shays' Rebellion helped persuade retired General George Washington to reenter public service, leading to his two terms as the first President of the United States.