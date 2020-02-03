LEAVING THE WEST:





What is essential to Israel surviving is a separation from the Palestinians executed in a manner that minimizes security risks and allows the Palestinians enough independence, prosperity and dignity to calm them down. It might also enable all but the most extreme elements in the Arab world to accommodate themselves to Israel's existence; this is real long-term security for Israel.





The Trump proposal can achieve neither peace nor any such accommodation. It rather drags Israel closer to a future in which it is replaced by a binational entity that will initially not be democratic, ultimately not be Jewish, and never know a day of peace.





That is because the proposal does not create separation between Israel and the Palestinians. Rather, by allowing Israel to annex all the settlements, it creates a single-state dynamic and leads to single-state reality.