JUDGEMENT:

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting, after the state Democratic Party released partial results Tuesday afternoon following an unprecedented delay. [...]





"We don't know all the results," Buttigieg told supporters in his speech claiming a win. "But we know, by the time it's all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation, because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."