IT'S PRETTY EASY TO RUN AS THE CONSERVATIVE AGAINST DONALD:

Pete Buttigieg called on Democrats to get more serious about lowering the national debt, portraying himself as the biggest fiscal hawk in the presidential field and taking a shot at chief New Hampshire rival Bernie Sanders for being too spendthrift.





Asked at a town hall here how important the deficit is to him, Buttigieg said it's "important" and vowed to focus on limiting the debt even though it's "not fashionable in progressive circles."





"I think the time has come for my party to get a lot more comfortable owning this issue because I see what's happening under this president -- a $1 trillion deficit -- and his allies in Congress do not care. So we have to do something about it," the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said in a packed middle school gym, drawing cheers from the crowd.