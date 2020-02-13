February 13, 2020
IT'S NOT TERRORISM WHEN WE DO IT:
Shin Bet reportedly slams defence minister for giving 'green light to Jewish terror' (Middle East Monitor, February 13, 2020)
The Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security service, has issued a "rare public attack" on Defence Minister Naftali Bennett, reported the Jerusalem Post, over the cancellation of an administrative detention order for a radical Jewish Israeli right-wing activist.According to the paper, the Shin Bet told Channel 12 that Bennett's decision to rescind the order "had given a green light to Jewish terror like the 2015 arson murder of a Palestinian family at Duma".
