IT'S NOT TERRORISM WHEN WE DO IT:

The Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security service, has issued a "rare public attack" on Defence Minister Naftali Bennett, reported the Jerusalem Post, over the cancellation of an administrative detention order for a radical Jewish Israeli right-wing activist.





According to the paper, the Shin Bet told Channel 12 that Bennett's decision to rescind the order "had given a green light to Jewish terror like the 2015 arson murder of a Palestinian family at Duma".