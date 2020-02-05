IT'S NOT A CONSPIRACY WHEN WE DO IT:

Rick Santorum won the Iowa caucuses Thursday -- 16 days after the last vote was cast -- when the state Republican Party said a final count showed him 34 votes ahead of Mitt Romney.





That was a shift from the preliminary results the party announced after the Jan. 3 caucuses, which showed the former Massachusetts governor winning Iowa by eight votes. Iowa Republican leaders said that they had still not received results from eight of the state's 1,774 precincts.