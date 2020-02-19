IT'S A RICO CASE:

Edward Fitzgerald, Assange's lawyer, said Wednesday that a message had been passed on to Assange by former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher.





Fitzgerald said a statement produced by Assange's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, showed "Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange... said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks."